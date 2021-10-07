CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

DASD Recognizes LGBT History Month and National Bullying Prevention Month

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNINGTOWN — Downingtown Area School District (DASD), its Cultural Equity Task Force team and the school community-at-large continue to make a concerted effort to celebrate many of our nation’s month-long observances. Once again, DASD is looking forward to the upcoming, district-wide programs and celebrations that are in store this year. This October, we highlight the celebration of LGBT History Month and National Bullying Prevention Month. In the past, DASD has used these month-long celebrations to highlight historical figures. This month, however, we will be highlighting the various DASD clubs, organizations and other support resources to uplift our students, staff and parents who identify in the community. We will take this opportunity to show our district wide initiatives to decrease the number of incidents surrounding bullying and support for our students.

