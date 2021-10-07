CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things to Do: Coco Montoya, Eddie Pepitone and more ...

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company in conjunction with Theatre Nephesh, Tel Aviv, Israel, will present the U.S. premiere screening Oct. 12 of the award-winning "An Israeli Love Story,” a one-woman show starring Adi Bielski and written and directed by Pnina Gary. Gary's true story takes place in pre-state Israel in the 1940s as a romance unfolds amid the tension and violence of the times. The show has been described as "an emotional roller-coaster that will have you laughing and crying within the same minute." (RD)

www.telegram.com

MUSIC
telegram.com

Five Things: Gazebo-Palooza, Canna Arts Fest and more ...

Gazebo-Palooza promises music, food and fun from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. behind the Old Town House, One Grafton Common, Grafton. Local musical acts include Josh Briggs, Old Tom & the Lookouts, Dave Rivers, Jessie Garcia & Belit, Pallet House, and The Half Wits. You can sample food donated by area restaurants, and there will be games, prizes, a silent auction and beer and wine. The event will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts running Oct. 15 to 24. (RD)
GRAFTON, MA
seattlepi.com

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, BrickCon, more fun things to do this weekend in Seattle

The Emerald City will be booming with fun events and activites this weekend. As the Mariners make their last push in the Wild Card race, fans can participate in a series of events at T-Mobile Park during Fan Appreciation Weekend. And what better way to get to the game then catching a ride on the brand-new Northgate Link light rail extenstion which opens Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Justin Williams from Magic for Humans performing during Family Weekend. Looking for a fun, family-friendly event this weekend? Look no further. Magician and comedian Justin Williams will be performing his “Magic for Humans: In Person” tour during family weekend. Williams stars in the Netflix series, “Magic for Humans” where he showcases his magic skills on the street. He will be performing at ISU at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Braden Auditorium.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Go 386: An indie market and 4 more things to do this week

Welcome to autumn! More moderate temps, the sale of all things pumpkin flavored, and even seeing some Halloween decorations popping up are all signs that October is here. And from Florida residents there’s a collective sigh as outdoor activities can take place in the daytime and not just when it cools off after sundown. This week there’s a good variety of things to do, some fall-oriented and some not.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WBUR

Five things to do this weekend, including MAAM reopening and HONK! Fest

Spooktober is finally here! I really enjoy the sparks of inspiration I get from this month to decorate my home for the season with spooky decorations and fall candle scents. I also get inspired to explore new places because there are so many seasonal events that really call my attention. I hope this weekend’s picks call to you! This weekend’s roundup of events include a haunting storytelling experience in Salem, a couple of art exhibits, the return of a beloved music festival and more.
BOSTON, MA
Austin Chronicle

Five Things ...

Your weekly guide to the best happenings in Austin. Every year, Blue Lapis Light produces at least one big performance that showcases aerial techniques informed by classical, interpretive, and modern dance. It's a show in which light and sound engineers manipulate the sensory environment to create an immersive experience spotlighting the kinetic wonders that weave embodied patterns above your head. This year they're sharing the main event from their home base, and this is the one. This annual BLL dance production takes place outside, on the company's 3-acre property in South Austin, with dancers interacting on a multilevel scaffolding structure. Edge of Grace is about exploring spaces between edges, the amazing movements inspired by how grace manifests in human lives. Wed.-Sun., Oct. 13-24, 8pm. 10331 Old Manchaca Rd. $25-50. bluelapislight.org.
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland.com

‘The Lion King’ at Playhouse Square and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s plenty to do this weekend including the return of Broadway shows to Playhouse Square. And even though it doesn’t feel like autumn just yet, the number of fall festivals and Halloween-related events confirms ‘tis the season for pumpkins, falling leaves and scary fun. If you enjoy concerts or made-for-Instagram art exhibits, well, we’ve got a few of those, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
visitmarylandheights.org

Five Things to Do in Maryland Heights This October

2021 has been a great season at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre but it is not over yet! Thomas Rhett brings his Center Point Road Tour 2021 to town on Saturday, October 2nd and Jason Aldean: BACK IN THE SADDLE Tour is on Saturday, October 9th. Dierks Bentley closes the season out on Thursday, October 21st with his Beers On Me Tour 2021. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is a premier outdoor concert venue committed to providing the best live musical entertainment.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

From the stage to the water: Five things to do in Pueblo this weekend

If you're still planning your weekend, check out some of the events taking place throughout Pueblo over the coming days. With a mix of local events touching on city history, music, culture and more, there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy. Broaden your horizons at the Multicultural Festival.
PUEBLO, CO
giddyupamerica.com

The Five Best Things About ‘The Departed’

I remember being very excited to see The Departed when it came out in early October of 2006. I even can remember the night I went, how we drove out to a theater in the suburbs of Philly to see it, probably the first movie I saw in theaters after moving to Philadelphia a few months before. As far as I was concerned, the movie had it all. It was a Martin Scorcese movie and those are great 97% of the time and it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg among others. Plus it took place in Boston and I love Boston.
MOVIES
WHYY

Delco Arts week, Amblerfest, rockin’ with ‘Beehive,’ history redux in Germantown, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Amid COVID uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta and other newer variants, most events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Berlin: five great things to do

Art entrepreneur Johann König has been living in the German capital for 20 years. In 2002, he set up his influential König Galerie , which today is housed in a brutalist former church in Kreuzberg. Food. For German cuisine, my favourite spot is Nobelhart and Schmutzig at the Kreuzberg end...
LIFESTYLE
rockydailynews.com

More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, October 1 to 3, 2021

October is here, with the start of the spooky season — as well as other autumnal events around town. What are you waiting for?. Don’t miss our list of ten free things to do here, and keep reading for the ten best ticketed events in Denver this weekend:. Saturday, October...
LIFESTYLE
telegram.com

Quiet on set — Local stage crew workers react as Hollywood union prepares to strike

Over the last year, streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and Showtime have been a lifeline, allowing viewers binge favorite shows during the pandemic and running new movies for those not ready to return to theaters. If you use any of these services — or watch movies at all really — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees may be the most important organization you’ve never heard of.
WORCESTER, MA

