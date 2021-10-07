CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signature Brew Series: Smoke and flame, not sugar and spice, key to Medusa’s pumpkin stout

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON — Rail Trail Flatbread Co. cook Nigel Mendoza arrives to work early one morning last week to light a roaring fire for the only pumpkin beer he will drink each year. When the oven gets smoky enough, Mendoza begins sliding in trays of finely shredded pumpkins, a mix of sugar and cheese gourds collected from Rota Spring Farm in Sterling. The pale orange mush roasts for several minutes, releasing an oddly pleasing smell of charred squash throughout Rail Trail.

