Donalsonville Fire and Rescue Department reminds all residents to learn the sounds of fire safety
The Donalsonville Fire and Rescue Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.” This year’s campaign, promoted October 3 – 9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.www.donalsonvillenews.com
Comments / 0