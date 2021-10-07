Welcome back! Harvest Festival returns Saturday, October 16
If you are interested in becoming a festival sponsor, participating in the parade, reserving a booth,. or entering a contest call the Chamber at 229-524-2588. Well, it’s that time of year again for Seminole County’s annual Harvest Festival. Cancelled for the past three years due to weather and COVID-19, this year the Donalsonville-Seminole County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to move forward and do everything possible to bring the festival back – bigger and better.www.donalsonvillenews.com
