The University of Delaware has turned to identity solutions provider, IDEMIA, to leverage the company’s Mobile ID for age verification and identification at the university’s football stadium. The new event access solution is the result of a partnership with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and the University of Delaware Athletics, and makes UD one of the first campuses in the country to provide students and fans with a digital tool to verify identity without a physical driver’s license.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO