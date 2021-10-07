CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handmade Wooden Cable Organizer with Micro Suction Pads

By Daniel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith micro suction pads on te bottom, the handmade wooden cable organizer firmly stay on the surface to keep your cables organized. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted and easy-to-use desktop cable organizer handmade by StemBear, a handicraft studio in Hungary. The cord organizer measures 3.5 x 1.75 x 1.2 inches. As shown in the images, it delivers a compact form factor that fits on any surface in your room. Meanwhile, the cable organizer is made from walnut or oak for durability and natural aesthetics.

