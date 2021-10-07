Handmade Wooden Cable Organizer with Micro Suction Pads
With micro suction pads on te bottom, the handmade wooden cable organizer firmly stay on the surface to keep your cables organized. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted and easy-to-use desktop cable organizer handmade by StemBear, a handicraft studio in Hungary. The cord organizer measures 3.5 x 1.75 x 1.2 inches. As shown in the images, it delivers a compact form factor that fits on any surface in your room. Meanwhile, the cable organizer is made from walnut or oak for durability and natural aesthetics.gadgetsin.com
