Monitor your home’s surroundings and get peace of mind with the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Equipped with an ultra-wide 140° field of view, this camera reaches all blind spots in your garden for plenty of coverage. Best of all, it provides high-definition video with 1,080p HD resolution and 8x digital zoom. In fact, this powerful zoom allows you to see faces and license plates from 15 feet away. Moreover, this SimpliSafe security camera features a motion-activated spotlight that switches on when it detects movement. So it’ll catch any perpetrator to scare them off. Or warn off intruders with the camera’s 2-way audio. Best of all, it even detects when your burglar sensors go off to automatically power on the built-in siren to warn neighbors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO