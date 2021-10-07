Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox, PC, Mac and Mobile Devices
Razer Kaira X, a new budget-friendly wired gaming headset has been available. With a 3.5mm audio jack, it works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac and mobile devices. Razer Kaira X measures 6.23 x 7.53 x 3.55 inches and weighs 1.23 pounds. As shown in the images, the gaming headset delivers the same sleek, streamlined appearance design with Razer Kaira X Pro, plus optional colors: black and white.gadgetsin.com
Comments / 0