Lewes, DE

Lewes farmers’ market offering fall produce on Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be held at Shields Elementary School, located at Savannah Road and Sussex Drive, Lewes, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. A total of 26 farmers/producers will bring to market pears, apples, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, autumn squashes, sweet potatoes, radishes, green beans, chard, baby bok choi, microgreens, romaine lettuce, arugula, mixed lettuces, pesto, herbs, potatoes, garlic, onions, jams, eggs, yogurt, milk, mushrooms, chicken, pork, lamb, beef, crabs, oysters, honey and more.

