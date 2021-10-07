Bears unveil 2021 ‘Real Bears Fans Wear Pink’ shirts

Wednesday marks the beginning of a distinctly Alaska holiday—a whole week of celebrating chubby ursine creatures. That’s right—it’s Fat Bear Week. Fat Bear Week is an informal competition based on the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve, which lies directly west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula. The park is home to some very rich salmon runs and great habitat for brown bears. Every year, the brown bears wake up in the spring after hibernating and fasting all winter, and they’re typically very skinny. By fall, they are heavy, and that’s a good thing—the more fat a bear is able to pile on, the better they can survive the winter. Bears in Katmai can double their weight in just a few months before going back to sleep in the fall.

14 DAYS AGO