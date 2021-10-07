CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears unveil 2021 ‘Real Bears Fans Wear Pink’ shirts

By Sam Walker
voiceofmuscatine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAM Media Solutions, The Voice of Muscatine, 93.1 The Buzz and KWPC 860 AM & 95.1 FM are proud to increase awareness of breast cancer and assist organizations raise funds for research, prevention, treatment and cure. We will be posting features every day here at The Voice of Muscatine ranging...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Fans React to Team's Possible Move to Suburbs

Home to the Chicago Bears since 1971, some fans told NBC 5 they’re not ready to see their favorite team leave Soldier Field. “The Bears and Soldier Field goes together,” said Keith Blassingill. “It’s like peanut butter and jelly. It goes together." “It’s such a part of the city and...
NFL
98.1 KHAK

Bears Fans…Is This The End of Soldier Field?

Chicago Bears fans are going through a lot right now. A rookie quarterback that looks to have a bright future. A head coach that fans seem to despise. A general manager that makes questionable moves. Now, they're waking up to the news that could see the team move from downtown Chicago to the suburbs. The news could also spell the end of the team's time at Soldier Field.
NFL
Herald & Review

What Bears fans had to say about the team's potential move out of Chicago

Neal Shah has been a Bears season ticket holder since 2003 but he wouldn’t argue if a construction crew razed Chicago’s Soldier Field. He sees a variety of reasons to move — traffic, parking and subpar amenities among them. But the main reason he’s excited about a potential move to Arlington International Racecourse, land for which the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement, is much simpler.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Health#American Football#Jam Media Solutions#The Voice Of Muscatine#Advocate Health Care#Chicagobears Com Pink#Bears Fit#Bears Care#Crucial Catch
Marin Independent Journal

Here a bear, there a bear, everywhere a brown bear

We have so much to concern ourselves about these days that just when I feel I’ve wrapped my arms around all the pitfalls that are out there in the big cruel world waiting to get us, there’s always just one more thing I need to pay attention to. I’m hopeful...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
kdll.org

Fat Bear Week celebrates bulky bears

Wednesday marks the beginning of a distinctly Alaska holiday—a whole week of celebrating chubby ursine creatures. That’s right—it’s Fat Bear Week. Fat Bear Week is an informal competition based on the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve, which lies directly west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula. The park is home to some very rich salmon runs and great habitat for brown bears. Every year, the brown bears wake up in the spring after hibernating and fasting all winter, and they’re typically very skinny. By fall, they are heavy, and that’s a good thing—the more fat a bear is able to pile on, the better they can survive the winter. Bears in Katmai can double their weight in just a few months before going back to sleep in the fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Isn’t a Halloween Fan, Wrestles Pumpkin on Front Porch

We can all get a little spooked by Halloween. Whether it’s a scary movie, creepy Halloween decor or that campfire tale that raises the hair on your arms, it’s the best time of year for good scares. However, not everyone will agree with this. For example, a grumpy bear seems to loathe the holiday. He showed it in the most hilarious way – and it was all caught on video.
ANIMALS
chicagobears

Fans must use Clear App to attend Bears-Raiders game

Bears fans attending Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas must do more than just show a vaccination card to enter Allegiant Stadium. They must use the Clear App, and if they are unable to do so, they will be directed to an alternate screening location that could significantly delay their entry into the stadium.
NFL
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic. The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up. For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Miami

New Eagle Cam Provides Intimate Look Into Lives Of Bald Eagles In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami has possibly found a new way to keep you glued to a live stream, they have launched Eagle Cam. The idea came after a pair of Bald Eagles lost their young last spring at a nest they build in South Miami, the specific location is not disclosed to protect the animals. The Zoo and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County built a new platform for the nest using a Papasan chair frame, then they installed cameras to monitor the duo. “A lot of the experts said no, they’re going to see the platform, cameras we install they’re going...
FLORIDA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Real Bears Fans Wear Pink Game

Advocate Health Care, Chicago Bears and Bears Care honored breast cancer survivors. During the Bears game on Sunday, October 3, breast cancer survivors were recognized during the team’s pregame and in-game events, along with an Advocate doctor who participated in the game’s coin presentation. According to Advocate Health Aurora, the...
NFL
Quad Cities Onlines

What Bears fans had to say about the team's potential move out of Chicago

Neal Shah has been a Bears season ticket holder since 2003 but he wouldn’t argue if a construction crew razed Chicago’s Soldier Field. He sees a variety of reasons to move — traffic, parking and subpar amenities among them. But the main reason he’s excited about a potential move to Arlington International Racecourse, land for which the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement, is much simpler.
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

What Bears fans had to say about the team's potential move out of Chicago

Neal Shah has been a Bears season ticket holder since 2003 but he wouldn’t argue if a construction crew razed Chicago’s Soldier Field. He sees a variety of reasons to move — traffic, parking and subpar amenities among them. But the main reason he’s excited about a potential move to Arlington International Racecourse, land for which the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement, is much simpler.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy