IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN, RINGO STARR, MATT CAMERON, CARMINE APPICE, MIKE PORTNOY, GENE HOGLAN Among 100 Drummers To "Come Together" For BEATLES Cover To End Hunger; Video

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety is reporting that more than 100 of the most revered drummers in music, including Ringo Starr, Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Steve Gadd, Jim Keltner, Jon Fishman, Max Weinberg, Carmine Appice, Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden, pictured above), Gene Hoglan (Testament), Mike Portnoy and 11-year-old sensation Nandi Bushell, have teamed for a new cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” as part of WhyHunger’s “Drum Together” campaign, which aims to raise $1 million to tackle the root causes of global hunger and empower grassroots organizations to make a difference in local communities.

