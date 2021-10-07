IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN, RINGO STARR, MATT CAMERON, CARMINE APPICE, MIKE PORTNOY, GENE HOGLAN Among 100 Drummers To "Come Together" For BEATLES Cover To End Hunger; Video

More than 100 drummers and percussionists, along with over 50 additional musicians, have joined forces to create Drum Together – a never-before-heard, drum-focused version of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” all to support WhyHunger. A musical and visual tribute to the power of community and a call to action, creators Brian Resnick and Dom Famularo produced Drum Together to raise funds and awareness for WhyHunger’s work to end hunger in the US and around the globe.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO