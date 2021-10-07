CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Preview

By Shandel Richardson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZwAd_0cK1zbIj00

Game time: 9 p.m., ET

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: : The Heat and Rockets meet for just the seventh time in preseason history. Miami is 2-4 all-time in preseason action versus Houston ... Last year center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made ... Duncan Robinson was the only Heat player to play in all 72 games last season ... Tyler Herro set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, starts, minutes, field goals made, field goal percentage and free throws made ... For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Marcus Garrett (back), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (groin) are questionable. For the Rockets, guard John Wall is out.

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

ROCKETS

G Kevin Porter Jr

G Jalen Green

C Daniel Theis

F Eric Gordon

F Christian Wood

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson on the first road trip of the season: “Just hopefully have a little more opportunity on the road to come together as a team. Last year, everything was a lot different with the protocols. I know we still have some protocols in place, but hoping to get a little more team camaraderie and team dinners, that sort of thing.”

