Sinniger, Dane Albert - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 1, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Dane A. Sinniger was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On July 15th, 2020, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information about a non-active retail theft that occurred earlier on this date at the Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Video surveillance showed a white male stealing several carts full of merchandise from the store and departing in a white Hyundai Tuscon. The male was identified via video as Dane Sinniger, who was responsible for several similar thefts in the area at this time.

Goodwin, Laura Lynn - (1 count) Retail Theft (M1)

On June 22, 2021, a Loss Prevention Associate from Weis Markets, 901 East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, reported to the Palmyra Borough Police Department that a subject had come into the store on 10 different occasions during the months of May and June (2021) and failed to pay for merchandise. The total loss to Weis Markets is $246.00. An investigation revealed that the subject is Laura Lynn Goodwin. On September 19, 2021, a criminal complaint was filed with District Judge Garver's office charging Goodwin with one count of Retail Theft (Misdemeanor 1).
PALMYRA, PA
MARTINEZ, JUAN RAMON - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

On September 27, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Juan R. Martinez was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had items stolen from their unlocked vehicles. Specifically in the neighborhoods of Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake, and the Wesley Part Apartments over 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property stolen. This property included electronics, jewelry, weapons, cash, and other property left in vehicles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Snyder, Misty Dawn - (18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 24th, 2021 1:01 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill, for a report of a retail theft that had occurred about 20 minutes prior. Upon arrival, asset protection advised that a white female had pushed out a cart full of baby formula ($509.00 total) to a black Jeep Cherokee, which then left the scene. Surveillance video showed the suspect as a short, middle-aged, heavyset white female with long brown or reddish hair past her shoulders and wearing a gray top, gray pants and white N-95 mask.
RETAIL
(1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3)

Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges. On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
(18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Wednesday October 6th, 2021 Issuing Authority : MDJ Delozier Holding Department : Lower Allen Township Police Department Docket... All site content on the...
RETAIL
Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman in Boscov’s Theft

EXTON, PA — Police in West Whiteland Township have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a theft at the Boscov’s store located at 126 Exton Square Parkway. On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Lindsay Dale Robb, age 33, with charges filed including Retail Theft and...
EXTON, PA
Davis, Thomas Leon III - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, in reference to non active retail thefts. Video revealed that on September 16th around 6:45 PM, the suspect took the following items without paying for them:. Black Comforter Set (Bed...
RETAIL
Burgess, Elicia L - (1) Count Felony Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Elicia L. Burgess, F/32, of Drexel Hill, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Burgess and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Burgess and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Burgess and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Burgess and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Da Silva Samora, Melissa Helena - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (M3) and 1 additional charge

On October 13, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Melissa H. Da Silva Samora was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-99-2021. Reference ID: LA-21-01009. On March 6, 2021, at 8:15 a.m., Lower Allen Township Police Department officers were dispatched to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Losey, Dillon - 1 Count Retail Theft (M1) 1 Count Retail Theft Destruction of Inventory (M1)

The North Coventry Township Police Department responded to the Dicks Sporting Goods Store at the Coventry Mall for the report of a retail theft. While responding to the location, officers were advised of an adult male wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black pants fleeing to to the Boscov's Department Store. Police were advised that the male subject committed retail theft from Dicks Sporting Goods. Police located the adult male inside of the Boscov's Department Store. Through investigation, the male was identified as, Dillon Losey, of Pottstown. Losey was observed selecting, concealing and leaving the store with merchandise that he did not offer payment for. It was also found that Losey had damaged several articles of clothing that he attempted to remove alarm activation devices from, which he left inside the store after being unable to remove those devices. Losey was taken into custody without incident and processed. Losey was later arraigned by the Chester County Courts and housed at Chester Country Prison.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Johnson, Tyesheim Boyd - (18) 2701 (a)(1) Simple Assault (1 ct) and 1 additional charge

On September 16th, 2021 at around 10:42 pm, officers were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Harrisburg Pike in Carroll Township. Once officers arrived on scene, they were met by a female victim. The victim reported that she had picked up Tysheim Johnson in York, PA after meeting him through a dating app. While they were together, Johnson grabbed the victim by the neck when asked about being on his phone. Johnson then reportedly struck the side of the victims head, causing an injury and bleeding. Johnson then fled the residence prior to police arrival. Through investigation, officers were able to identify Johnson, as at the time of the report the only name known was "Prezzy". An arrest warrant has been obtained through Johnson for the assault.
YORK, PA
Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges

On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung, Hartung fled from police and eventually struck a utility pole. Hartung then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Hartung was eventually apprehended and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, fleeing and a variety of other charges.
MIDDLESEX, PA
(1) 5503 (A)(1) Disorderly Conduct(S)

On August 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a retail theft at Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Upon arrival, the store manager relayed that he had noticed a male in the store from a previous retail theft. The male had a cart full of items and appeared...
RETAIL
(18)3922(A)(1)Theft by Decep-False Impression (M1)

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges. On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at 09:48 AM, a $450.00 check was remotely deposited into Peters' account. Following the deposits, numerous debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals were conducted in the York area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Johnson, Monique R - (1) count Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Monique R. Johnson, F/42, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Johnson and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Johnson and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Johnson and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Johnson and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BAKER, Alicia Darlene - criminal trespass and 1 additional charge

On Monday, October 4, 2021 around 11:45AM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Hummel Avenue for an active trespassing. Officer(s) arrived and learned that Alicia Darlene BAKER had entered a residence without permission. BAKER was taken into custody and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. BAKER was then transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Goodwin, Lisa Jo - (1 count ) Retail Theft (S)

On June 22, 2021, a Loss Prevention Associate from Weis Markets, 901 East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, reported to the Palmyra Borough Police Department that a subject had come into the store on multiple occasions during the months of May and June (2021) and failed to pay for merchandise. The total loss to Weis Markets is $77.21. An investigation revealed that the subject is Lisa Jo Goodwin. On October 4, 2021, a non-traffic citation was filed with District Judge Garver's office charging Goodwin with one count of Retail Theft (Summary).
PALMYRA, PA

