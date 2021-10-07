Sinniger, Dane Albert - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge

The North Coventry Township Police Department responded to the Dicks Sporting Goods Store at the Coventry Mall for the report of a retail theft. While responding to the location, officers were advised of an adult male wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black pants fleeing to to the Boscov's Department Store. Police were advised that the male subject committed retail theft from Dicks Sporting Goods. Police located the adult male inside of the Boscov's Department Store. Through investigation, the male was identified as, Dillon Losey, of Pottstown. Losey was observed selecting, concealing and leaving the store with merchandise that he did not offer payment for. It was also found that Losey had damaged several articles of clothing that he attempted to remove alarm activation devices from, which he left inside the store after being unable to remove those devices. Losey was taken into custody without incident and processed. Losey was later arraigned by the Chester County Courts and housed at Chester Country Prison.

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO