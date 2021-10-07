Sinniger, Dane Albert - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge
On October 1, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Dane A. Sinniger was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On July 15th, 2020, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information about a non-active retail theft that occurred earlier on this date at the Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Video surveillance showed a white male stealing several carts full of merchandise from the store and departing in a white Hyundai Tuscon. The male was identified via video as Dane Sinniger, who was responsible for several similar thefts in the area at this time.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
