Snyder, Misty Dawn - (18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)
On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 24th, 2021 1:01 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill, for a report of a retail theft that had occurred about 20 minutes prior. Upon arrival, asset protection advised that a white female had pushed out a cart full of baby formula ($509.00 total) to a black Jeep Cherokee, which then left the scene. Surveillance video showed the suspect as a short, middle-aged, heavyset white female with long brown or reddish hair past her shoulders and wearing a gray top, gray pants and white N-95 mask.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0