Hollywood crew workers are poised to strike. What’s behind the labor unrest
By Anousha Sakoui, Stacy Perman, Los Angeles Times (TNS)
hillcountrynews
7 days ago
Sharron Enriquez, a veteran script supervisor who over the last four decades has worked on productions including "The Queen's Gambit," "Mank" and three "Pirates of ….
The union representing film and television crews says its 60,000 members will begin a nationwide strike on Monday if it does not reach a deal that satisfies demands for fair and safe working conditions.
Hollywood film set crews will launch their biggest strike since the 1940s next week unless studios meet their demands for better working conditions, their largest union said Wednesday in a move that could bring the multi-billion dollar industry to a halt.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents 60,000 film and TV workers from camera operators to set builders and costume designers, has been in months of talks with the top industry organization representing the likes of Disney, Warner and Netflix.
IATSE says that despite months of negotiations, Hollywood studios have ignored their demands for shorter working hours, longer breaks between shifts, and improved pay for the lowest earners.
"Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," said IATSE head Matthew Loeb, setting a deadline of Monday.
If your favorite TV show is currently in-between seasons, you could be in for a longer-than-usual wait until you get your next fix. As The Guardian reports, 99% of the registered members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) who participated in a vote over the weekend — or 52,706 people — have voted in support of a strike.
