Vladimir Putin has said Russia is not using gas as a “weapon” and insisted he was ready to help Europe amid its energy crisis.The Russian president made the comments as the European Union called an emergency summit to help tackle skyrocketing prices, while Moscow has been accused of weaponising energy.It comes amid amplified calls by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday for a tripling of investment in renewables to steady markets and fight climate change, the Reuters news agency reported.Europe’s gas crisis has highlighted the fact that Russia accounts for a third of the region’s supplies, prompting European politicians...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO