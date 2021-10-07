Defense: First Mover Advantages in Zero Gravity

Embedded Ventures, a new venture capital firm investing in dual-use space startups beyond launch, today announced an unprecedented multi-year agreement with United States Space Force (USSF)'s SpaceWERX office. SpaceWERX is expanding the space industrial base by forming collaborative research agreements between the military's operational experts and the top innovators in industry and academia, leveraging commercial investment, and rapidly pursuing new space technologies, while setting ambitious goals since its creation. The arrangement, established via a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) through the Air Force Research Lab's Technology Transfer Office in New Mexico, enables the two entities to collaborate on research and development opportunities promoting U.S. space industry growth to prepare for the future of an expanded space economy and for the defense of U.S. interests. This agreement marks the first time in history that the USSF has signed a CRADA with a VC firm.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO