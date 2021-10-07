CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Defense: First Mover Advantages in Zero Gravity

Given the rise of space de-SPACings and recent series of high-profile spaceflights, we are fielding an influx of questions around the durability of space trends. What we see is a race to lock in first mover advantage and expect this trend to persist as the barriers to space access continue to fall.

The Independent

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Final Piece of Rocket Hardware Added to Artemis I Stack

After successfully completing the integrated modal test, technicians removed the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's Orion stage adapter structural test article and the Mass simulator for Orion. Then, they moved the Orion stage adapter flight hardware to the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On Oct....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground. Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023. The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity. "The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Cool tech to almost double deep space data

An upgrade to ESA’s three 35-metre deep-space antennas will boost science data return by 40% by cooling the ‘antenna feed’ to just 10 degrees above the lowest temperature possible in the Universe. Why is this important?. ESA’s ground stations help us tackle some of the greatest scientific questions. They are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Embedded Ventures Announces 'First of its Kind' Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with United States Space Force

Embedded Ventures, a new venture capital firm investing in dual-use space startups beyond launch, today announced an unprecedented multi-year agreement with United States Space Force (USSF)'s SpaceWERX office. SpaceWERX is expanding the space industrial base by forming collaborative research agreements between the military's operational experts and the top innovators in industry and academia, leveraging commercial investment, and rapidly pursuing new space technologies, while setting ambitious goals since its creation. The arrangement, established via a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) through the Air Force Research Lab's Technology Transfer Office in New Mexico, enables the two entities to collaborate on research and development opportunities promoting U.S. space industry growth to prepare for the future of an expanded space economy and for the defense of U.S. interests. This agreement marks the first time in history that the USSF has signed a CRADA with a VC firm.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA, Australia Sign Agreement to Add Rover to Future Moon Mission

International and commercial partnerships are a critical component of NASA's long-term plans on and around the Moon under the Artemis program. The agency recently signed a new agreement with the Australian Space Agency that will further support human and robotic lunar operations for both countries. As part of the agreement,...
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Redwire Providing Critical Navigation Technology to Guide NASA's First Mission to the Trojan Asteroids

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is providing critical navigation components for NASA's Lucy mission, the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. The mission is set to launch no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 16, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Sets Landing Coverage for Russian Cosmonaut, Actress, Producer

NASA will provide complete coverage as three space travelers living aboard the International Space Station, including a Russian actress and her producer-director, return to Earth just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 17. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos will be at the controls of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, flanked by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Focus

X-59 QueSST: The quiet supersonic aeroplane that could revolutionise air travel

NASA, though best known for its spacecraft, also has a pretty sizeable fleet of aircraft under its belt. It has a venerable tradition of X-planes, where ‘X’ stands for experimental. It started back in 1946 with the X-1, which became the first aircraft to travel faster than sound. Three-quarters of a century on, its new plane, the X-59, also aims to break the sound barrier – but this time it’s going to do it quietly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Country
China
SpaceRef

All Artemis I Secondary Payloads Installed in Rocket's Orion Stage Adapter

All 10 secondary payloads have been installed in the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s Orion stage adapter. The SLS rocket had extra capacity to give the “hitchhiking” CubeSats a free ride on the Artemis I mission. The mission’s primary goal is a flight test of the integrated SLS and Orion system. The Orion stage adapter connects the SLS rocket to Orion and had slots built into it for the payloads. The CubeSats provide their own deployment and propulsion systems that will take them to specific destinations including the Moon and an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Teams Selected for NASA's 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Ingenuity and inspiration drive NASA's Human Exploration Rover Challenge. And there's some fun involved, too. NASA wants to inspire the next generation of astronauts with its Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC), which invites high school and university students from across the world to participate. The agency also hopes HERC competitors...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
SpaceRef

Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”), a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced it has scheduled two dedicated launches in November for Spaceflight Inc.’s customer, real-time geospatial and global monitoring company BlackSky. A two-week launch window for Rocket Lab’s 22nd Electron launch will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Communications & Power Industries Awarded $3 Million Contract By NASA To Assist With The Artemis Moon Exploration Program

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) has received an award of more than $3 million from NASA to provide specialized K-band traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs) for the space agency's Artemis program, which calls for the establishment of a base camp on the Moon's surface and a Gateway outpost in lunar orbit. CPI's amplifiers will assist the Gateway outpost in its moon orbiting and docking exercises, by aiding communication, data and telemetry functions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fremont Tribune

Astronaut Barbie jets off on zero-gravity flight

A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, math and engineering (STEM).
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

