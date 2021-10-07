Unequal tree canopy coverage called peril to city’s well-being; Officials mull how to meet challenge

Take a look at Andrew Haile’s property, and it’s clear where his passions lie. The 36-year-old Northeastern professor’s yard on Millet Street west of Washington is brimming with a variety of trees that he has planted over the last three years. Nestled in his 5,000-square-foot yard is a garden comprising six apple trees, four pear trees, two fig trees, two plum trees, one mulberry tree, and, his latest additions, four pawpaw trees along the property’s wooden fence.