A former Wisconsin Badger star running back and Heisman Trophy finalist, Montee Ball is now also an author, recently releasing the book Nowhere To Run: Discovering Your True Self in the Midst of an Addiction, his own personal story of his life journey being a star football player, his battle with alcoholism and addiction and the ways in which he’s turned his life around. Montee Ball’s story is one of change, humility, and inspiration.

