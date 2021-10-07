CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

The love story of Dash & Lily has come to an abrupt end as Netflix has confirmed the romantic comedy will not be returning for a second season. Based on the young adult novels Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, the series follows the whirlwind romance between teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis). Over the Christmas holiday season in New York, the young couple develops feelings as they open up to each other by trading messages and dares in a notebook around several locations.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Abrams
Person
Dante Brown
Person
David Levithan
Person
Nick Jonas
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game: Will there be a season 2 of the ‘most watched’ Netflix series?

Since its release on 17 September, Netflix’s Korean language thriller Squid Game has quickly become one of the platform’s most popular releases to date.Starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and Park Hae-soo, season one explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in debt to compete in a series of apparently childish games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red Light, Green Light”, are known worldwide.Unlike typical children’s games, however, those in Squid Game have...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Comedy Series#Dash Lily#Strand Bookstore#The Jonas Brothers#Tvline
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Young Sheldon: Season Six? Has the CBS Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

Friday The 13th Featured In Upcoming Season 3 Of Netflix Series

Friday The 13th is hitting the mainstream again, and this time it will join the Netflix series The Movies That Made Us. Just announced recently, the original 1980 film will have it’s own episode for Season 3 of the popular series, for which many behind the scenes stories will be told about the making of the film.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Big Mouth: Season Five Premiere Date Set for Netflix Animated Series

Big Mouth is returning to Netflix. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for season five of the animated comedy series — Friday, November 5th. Guest stars this season will include Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Beth Behrs and EP Meg DeLoatch Discuss Gemma's Miscarriage (and That Other Reveal)

Monday’s The Neighborhood revealed not only that Gemma miscarried Baby No. 2, but that Tina had also suffered a miscarriage before she became pregnant with Marty. Penned by new showrunner Meg DeLoatch, the emotional half hour was as much about how Dave and Calvin responded to their respective losses as it was about their spouses. The episode culminated in the Johnsons and the Butlers coming together to memorialize Gemma and Dave’s unborn child. In separate interviews, which have been edited for clarity, DeLoatch — who was inspired by her own miscarriage — and series star Beth Behrs break down the episode…   TVLINE |...
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

William Jackson Harper Takes the Lead in HBO Max Romantic-Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper is on the hunt for a real relationship in the first trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max romantic-comedy series, “Love Life,” as the “Good Place” star takes over lead duties from original star (and continuing executive producer) Anna Kendrick. The synopsis according to HBO Max...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3

Netflix marked the start of the spooky Halloween season by sharing some treats for fans of The Umbrella Academy. The streaming service confirmed new episodes will be released in 2022 and shared the setting for the new season. The series is based on the acclaimed comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. The Umbrella Academy features a large ensemble cast, headlined by Elliot Page.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Apple TV+ Cancels 'Dark Knight' Alum's New Series After Only 1 Season

It is difficult for any new streaming show to break through and gain attention, even if it does feature a well-known star. Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman, which starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, learned that the hard way, and the show was canceled after just one season on Friday. The show's 10th and final episode debuted just hours before the cancellation news.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dash & Lily Not Returning for Season 2

Dash & Lily‘s New Year’s Eve kiss will be the end of their love story at Netflix: The romantic comedy series will not be back for a second season, TVLine has learned. Adapted from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s young adult novels, Dash & Lily starred Austin Abrams (Euphoria) and Midori Francis (The Birch) as the titular teens, who developed romantic feelings for each other as they exchanged messages and dares in a notebook passed around New York City. In the Season 1 finale — which now serves as the series finale — Dash and Lily finally kissed at the famed...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy