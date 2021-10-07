‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

Airing on the CBS television network, the Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Jim Parsons (narration). Recurring cast members include Wallace Shawn, Ryan Phuong, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Nancy Linehan Charles, Rex Linn, Ed Begley Jr., Mckenna Grace, Andrea Anders, Mary Grill, Craig T. Nelson, Ava Allan, and London Cheshire. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while living with his very normal Texas family. Sheldon’s father, George (Barber), struggles to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary (Perry), fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), does the best he can in high school. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy (Revord), sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell her brother the truth. Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO