Prestwick Spaceport Receives Visit from Houston Space Director

 7 days ago

Following Prestwick Spaceport’s recent launch partnership announcement with UK horizontal ‘air launch’ company Astraius, Central Ayrshire MP Dr Philippa Whitford has met with Professor David Alexander OBE, from the board of directors of Houston Spaceport Development Corporation, to discuss plans for the future and to strengthen ties between the two facilities. The pair were later joined by Theo Leijser, the Service Lead for Economy & Regeneration at South Ayrshire Council.

