To the Editor: It’s time for city to bring back an elected School Committee

Last year, Boston School Committee Chair Michael Loconto was caught on microphone mocking the last names of Asian Americans during a recorded Zoom call. He resigned the next day. This June, School Committee Members Dr. Lorna Rivera and Chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila resigned over leaked text messages regarding parents living in West Roxbury. Both these instances show how in its current structure, the all-appointed member school committee is in opposition, even hostile, to those for whom it’s intended to serve.