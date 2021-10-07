CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Inside Hockey East: Team-by-Team 2021-22 Previews

collegehockeynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayoffs: Lost to UMass Lowell in the Hockey East Semifinals; Lost to St. Cloud State in the NCAA Regional Final. Changes: Boston College lost five players in the transfer portal, but none of them made a huge impact on last year’s team. Tim Lovell is probably the most talented of the group, and in losing him the Eagles need to replace two assists from the blue line. Lovell will be an impact player for Arizona State, especially as he matures, but he wasn’t in that role for BC last year.

www.collegehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
collegehockeynews.com

College Hockey Shot Metrics

A breakdown of some advanced metrics, based upon already-available data. College hockey does not have all of the same data the NHL collects, but it does have some more data than is typically compiled anywhere publicly. See below for abbreviation key. Note: This is not "Corsi/Fenwick, per se," which measures events for whenever that player is on the ice. These are only the shot attempts generated by that player. Team-level SAT/USAT (Corsi/Fenwick) can be found in our Stats Section and on Team Stats, Advanced pages.
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

2021-22 QMJHL Preview: One question for every team

The 2020-21 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season wasn’t an easy one across the league with teams facing COVID-19 restrictions and schedule changes at the blink of an eye. While the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, teams across the QMJHL and across the Canadian Hockey League are looking forward to...
NHL
homenewshere.com

Field Hockey team dropped by Bedford

TEWKSBURY — After a decent start to the season, the Tewksbury High field hockey team has encountered a challenging stretch in the schedule. Losses to Bedford on Friday and Haverhill on Monday have the Redmen at 1-3-1 on the season to date. The 3-0 loss to the Buccaneers was particularly...
TEWKSBURY, MA
tnhdigital.com

UNH men’s hockey: Souza talks about team leadership at Hockey East Media Day

Following a season shortened by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats failed to gain much momentum finishing with a 6-14-3 record. The Wildcats will look to get off on the right foot early this year. With an experienced batch of 11 seniors including goaltender Mike Robinson, the Wildcats have the leadership they need to have a successful season in an incredibly competitive Hockey East Conference. 
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
AthlonSports.com

UConn Basketball: Huskies Team Preview and Season Prediction 2021-22

UConn's return to the Big East after seven seasons in the American Athletic Conference brought the Huskies' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, although that appearance ended in a first-round loss to Maryland. But the program is clearly back on the upswing. UConn has always been a better fit regionally...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Murphy
madison

3 keys to success in 2021-22 for the Badgers men's hockey team

The signs of whether a University of Wisconsin men’s hockey season will finish in the NCAA tournament or end up falling short of that goal don’t always show up early. The Badgers were at or below .500 at the 10-game mark the last three times that they qualified for the national tournament. UW was 5-5 last season, 4-5-1 in 2013-14 and 1-7-2 in 2012-13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mgoblog.com

2021-22 Michigan Hockey Season Preview Part 3: Defense & Goalies

Previously: Part 1 (Centers and Maybe Centers), Part 2 (Wingers) Part 3 of our Michigan Hockey season preview gets rolling today, and it's the last component looking at the roster. The team played an exhibition game on Saturday, defeating Bowling Green 7-1, and so I included some of the scouting we learned from that game in this post. Today we'll cover defenseman and goalies, starting with the towering #1 defenseman who also was picked in a spot corresponding to that number in the NFL Draft:
MICHIGAN STATE
Sportsnet.ca

2021-22 OHL Preview: A storyline to watch for each team

A common theme around the Ontario Hockey League this season will be inexperience and to say roster sheets will get well-used by fans and media alike is an understatement. Following a year off, not many players in Ontario got into many games of any real meaning last winter. Add to that the fact that the league will have two rookie crops coming in and there will be a lot of new faces around the league.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey East#College Hockey#College Ice Hockey#Umass Lowell#Eagles#Bc#Penn State#Bgsu
State News

Preview: Michigan State hockey opens the 2021-22 season against Air Force

Hockey season is finally kicking off in East Lansing, as the Michigan State Spartans host the Air Force Falcons in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. Neither team fared well in their 2020-21 campaigns. The Spartans' 7-18-2 record landed them in a familiar position at the bottom of Big Ten standings. Subsequently, they were bounced out in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, failing to pull off an upset in overtime against Minnesota, who were the eventual tournament champs.
MICHIGAN STATE
collegehockeynews.com

Hockey East 2021-22 Watch List

The Eagles knew that they had needs to address. Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy and Spencer Knight all signed pro deals. The next wave of talented BC players were all still underclassmen, for the most part. Colby Ambrosio was a rising sophomore and so was Trevor Kuntar and Nikita Nesterenko. BC...
HOCKEY
collegehockeynews.com

Weekend Roundup: St. Cloud State Responds to Split With Minnesota State

Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan Tech, Denver Among Those With Sweeps. A battle of two heavyweights, and a rematch of one of last season's NCAA Tournament semifinals, lived up to billing this weekend. In the end, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State each got a win, which seemed apropos. Both teams came...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
collegehockeynews.com

Big Ten 2021-22 Watch List

Four of the top five picks in the most recent NHL Draft will play their college hockey at Michigan this season, with freshman defenseman Luke Hughes joining Kent Johnson, Matty Beniers and top overall pick Owen Power, all of whom elected to return for a second season in college hockey.
HOCKEY
uticaphoenix.net

The best fantasy hockey team names for 2021

You may have heard, but the NHL is back on ESPN. We are very excited about this. But, I’ll let you in on a little secret – in some ways, the NHL never left ESPN. Our Bristol, Connecticut campus, for example, is full of passionate hockey fans, always has been. I feel like it’s split between Rangers, Bruins, Devils and Islanders fans, with a smattering from the rest of the league depending on where you look. But one thing that has kept that hockey flame flickering year over year has been fantasy hockey.
NHL
uabsports.com

UAB Rifle Team Opens 2021-22 Season at The Citadel on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB rifle team, winners of two of the past three Southern Conference Championships, opens their 2021-22 season at The Citadel on Saturday at 8 a.m. CST. "I am excited to see our team compete in its first match this season," head coach Lori Goodwin said. "We have been busy preparing for this 2021-22 schedule, and I'm confident that we will be ready for what Saturday morning throws at us."
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy