Inside Hockey East: Team-by-Team 2021-22 Previews
Playoffs: Lost to UMass Lowell in the Hockey East Semifinals; Lost to St. Cloud State in the NCAA Regional Final. Changes: Boston College lost five players in the transfer portal, but none of them made a huge impact on last year’s team. Tim Lovell is probably the most talented of the group, and in losing him the Eagles need to replace two assists from the blue line. Lovell will be an impact player for Arizona State, especially as he matures, but he wasn’t in that role for BC last year.www.collegehockeynews.com
