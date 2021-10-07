CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret

By ScreenCrush Staff
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first season of What If...? went out with a bang, and a finale that brought together the heroes from the previous eight episodes as the “Guardians of the Multiverse.” The opening scenes reintroduced Captain Carter from Episode 1, now teaming with the Black Widow in a scene copied almost directly from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They talk about Peggy’s love life, they jump out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. jet and do battle with Batroc, played by Georges St. Pierre from The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. All of these events happened almost beat-for-beat in The Winter Soldier, only with Steve Rogers instead of Peggy.

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinfinite

All of Marvel’s What If Episodes, Ranked from Worst to Best

What If was a major departure from the typical live-action shows and films that Marvel fans have grown accustomed to over the last 13 years. The show had a bit of a rough start, but it certainly hit its stride as the season came to a close. Here are all of the episodes of What If ranked starting with the worst and wrapping up with the best offering of the season.
TV SERIES
goombastomp.com

What If…? Episode 8 Opens a New Age With Marvel’s Penultimate Chapter

What If…? Episode 8 Review — “What If… Ultron Won?”. It may have taken a few mediocre and decent episodes to get back to the high standard it opened on, but the penultimate entry of What If…? is finally here as it ushers in the first (and only) two-parter of the series on a high note. After weeks of individualized stories spanning across the multiverse, Marvel’s first animated anthology is ready to see the birth of yet another crossover. The canon series to their ever-expanding cinematic universe offers a ton of excitement as episode eight begins to merge its array of alternate realities for the first time through its mysterious and rational narrator. “What If… Ultron Won?” is a great episode of What If…?, even if it feels a tad late on its delivery due to timing.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If….? – Episode 8 Review

Martin Carr reviews the eighth episode of Marvel’s What If….?. That this episode postulates, hypothesises and blasts a hole in the hull of multiverses everywhere is enough to recommend it. That there is a seismic cameo prior to the credits running is perhaps another more important point to make. By tying elements from Age of Ultron and Civil War into a mix which is heavily mechanoid in nature, might also prove intriguing to some. However, by putting a tag team Avengers combo in there as well, audiences at least get the human angle on what happens when Ultron makes this world burn.
TV SERIES
97.5 WTBD

Why Didn’t Gamora Get Her Own ’What If…?’ Episode?

The “Guardians of the Multiverse” from the season finale of What If...? are the protagonists of all the previous episodes of the show: There’s Captain Carter from Episode 1, Star-Lord T’Challa From Episode 2, Emo Doctor Strange From Episode 4, Killmonger from Episode 6, Party Thor from Episode 7, and Black Widow from Episode 8. But then there’s an added member of the team — Gamora, wearing Thanos’ Avengers: Endgame armor — who was never introduced in a previous episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Marvel Universe#Episodes#Episode 9#S H I E L D#The Winter Soldier#Marvel Easter#Screencrush#Disney#Loki
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Delayed Episode Revealed to be About Gamora and Tony Stark

Marvel’s What If..? supposedly has ten episodes but only nine made it through. While it was a successful one given its viewership and critical acclamation, one got delayed and was pushed to the second season. It was revealed by showrunners A.C. Bradley that it was the one with Tony Stark and Gamora, both were briefly seen in the finale.
TV SERIES
hypefresh.co

What If, Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? Easter Eggs

The wildly popular “What If” series from Marvel has teased alternate timelines and the multiversal events preparing us for the changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it’s back to revisit two key characters: Tony Stark and Killmonger. But, what happens changes the whole course of the Marvel timeline as we know it. In the beginning, when Tony stark is ambushed by the 10 Rings Organization, Killmonger intercedes saving him from the missle that would have otherwise exploded in his chest. This changes the course of Tony’s Arc in the MCU. Thus, Stark does not become Iron Man, the hero that saves the world from Thanos. Killmonger joins Stark Industries.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Review of Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Episode Eight “What If…Ultron Won?”

Following the final scene in the Thor episode, Ultron is back within the MCU through a new hypothetical scenario within Disney+’s What If…?. In one of the only episodes of this first season that picked up in another alternate timeline left off, Ultron returns to the small screen while taking the form of Vision after stealing the Mind Stone from the fallen Avenger. The co-production project of Marvel Studios and Disney+ finds itself managing an alternate reality if Ultron defeated the Avengers, Thanos, and Earth in general, leaving only Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, and Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, left to combat him on this nuclear wasteland.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 9: Who are the Guardians of the Multiverse in Marvel comics?

What If? episode 9 features the debut of the Guardians of the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are united by The Watcher in order to take on Ultron. In the animated series, Ultron breaks through into the multiverse after acquiring all of the Infinity Stones, with The Watcher enlisting the help of various superheroes to save all remaining life. But do these Guardians of the Multiverse exist in Marvel comics, or are they a new group created specifically for the animated series?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Eternals: New trailer appears to feature chilling Age of Ultron Easter egg

Eternals is yet to be released but already Marvel fans have spotted some intriguing Easter eggs.The forthcoming superhero film, directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao, is due for release next month.A new trailer has landed ahead of the film’s arrival – and it did not take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot what could be a game-changing detail for the MCU.Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats. Among those villains are the ancient enemies named the Deviants who are...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Testament singer “had a blast” voicing Marvel What If…? episode

We’ve heard many new and returning voices for What If…?, the Marvel Cinematic Universe anthology animated series, but one particular highlight is Chuck Billy, singer of thrash metal band Testament. He provided some monstrous sound effects, and enjoyed doing it. “The producer was actually a Testament fan, and he actually...
MOVIES
Carscoops

Can You Find The Easter Eggs In Lexus’ New IS 500 x Marvel Studio’s Eternals Spot?

Lexus revealed a new IS 500 ad today called “Parking Spot”, featuring Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and more specifically Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo character. The two-minute spot was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, a duo known for movies like Captain America (The Winter Soldier, Civil War) and Avengers (Infinity War, Endgame). It depicts superhero Kingo trying to find an appropriate parking spot for his Lexus in order to help out in an epic battle downtown.
CARS
97.5 WTBD

Why Ultron Is the Worst Marvel Movie Villain

We were so excited for Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Marvel Comics, Ultron is one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies. He’s fought them on many occasionas, and even once brought about an apocalyptic alternate reality known as the Age of Ultron. (The movie borrowed the title, but not any of the story’s plot points.) But then the film came out and it was... just so disappointing.
MOVIES
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy