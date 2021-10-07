‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret

What If…? Episode 8 Review — “What If… Ultron Won?”. It may have taken a few mediocre and decent episodes to get back to the high standard it opened on, but the penultimate entry of What If…? is finally here as it ushers in the first (and only) two-parter of the series on a high note. After weeks of individualized stories spanning across the multiverse, Marvel’s first animated anthology is ready to see the birth of yet another crossover. The canon series to their ever-expanding cinematic universe offers a ton of excitement as episode eight begins to merge its array of alternate realities for the first time through its mysterious and rational narrator. “What If… Ultron Won?” is a great episode of What If…?, even if it feels a tad late on its delivery due to timing.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO