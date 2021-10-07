‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret
The first season of What If...? went out with a bang, and a finale that brought together the heroes from the previous eight episodes as the “Guardians of the Multiverse.” The opening scenes reintroduced Captain Carter from Episode 1, now teaming with the Black Widow in a scene copied almost directly from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They talk about Peggy’s love life, they jump out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. jet and do battle with Batroc, played by Georges St. Pierre from The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. All of these events happened almost beat-for-beat in The Winter Soldier, only with Steve Rogers instead of Peggy.wtbdfm.com
Comments / 0