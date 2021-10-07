CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How Can Georgia’s Small Cities Survive in The Future?

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” The opening lines of A Tale of Two Cities may be one of the most quoted phrases in English literature, but it is very applicable today for Georgia’s small cities. The worldwide pandemic and corresponding economic uncertainty is...

newnanceo.com

Kevin Curtin to Lead Government Relations for Georgia EMC

Kevin F. Curtin is joining Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (EMC) on October 20 in the role of senior vice president, government relations. Curtin will be responsible for representing the state's 41 electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) before the GeorgiaGeneral Assembly, the Georgia Public Service Commission, Georgia'sExecutive Branch, Congress and state and federal agencies.
newnanceo.com

The Cities of Georgia: Planting Seeds and Living Dreams

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson. In our uncertain times, one thing is certain: Challenges will always arise, and leadership is the primary ingredient to successfully deal with such challenges. Over the last 18 months, we have experienced a pandemic which affected business, economies, jobs, health care and families, and caused the loss of life of over 24,000 Georgians. And yet, through this time, one common ingredient is that city leaders have stepped up courageously to be voices of stability, encouragement and hope for the citizens they serve. In many cases, economies have recovered, and revenues are strong. However, this is not uniform across all cities.
Georgia Chamber CEO Chris Clark: Challenge Accepted: Solving Georgia's Labor Crisis

Across our state, workforce shortages persist, impacting every industry and size of business. And though we have witnessed an unprecedented global pandemic, this war for talent existed long before 2020 as employers began to experience mismatched skill sets in their job candidates. Notwithstanding, COVID-19 accelerated this trend, forcing many to retire, resign or reprioritize and this only served to exacerbate this skills shortage gap. At the same time, Georgia has seen unmatched years for economic growth and remains the top state in the nation in which to do business. With job opportunities continuing to come to Georgia and workforce shortages at our doorstep, addressing this short- and long-term challenge becomes a high priority for continued prosperity and mobility. How do we fill the talent gap for supply and demand?
Alzheimer's Association Seeking Local Volunteers to Educate Communities Across Georgia

More than 150,000 Georgians are living with Alzheimer’s along with another 334,000 unpaid caregivers. The number of people who will be diagnosed is expected to increase by 26.7% by 2025. Because of the significant increase, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter are looking for volunteers in every Georgia community to help educate individuals and families about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Resilient Georgia Makes Mental Wellness More Accessible in Georgia by Expanding to 12 Statewide Regions

Resilient Georgia, a statewide coalition of organizations building a more resilient, trauma-informed Georgia, now reaches more than half of all Georgia counties with 12 regional coalitions ensuring urban and rural communities statewide have access to behavioral health resources. Resilient Georgia has been working with 12 regions across Georgia and the surrounding counties to provide a regional emphasis on trauma informed awareness and care, as well as prevention training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and child sexual abuse as a basis to transform child-serving systems and procedures intersecting both public and private sectors.
Charter Schools Prove their Value to Georgia Families

The past year and a half has been eye-opening for parents. When schools closed during the spring of 2020, families were forced to evaluate whether the public schools their children attended were prepared to handle the dramatic shift to online learning and meet individual student needs. Parents also dealt with constantly changing health and safety guidance on everything from virus variants to masking – all while making high-stakes decisions about their children’s physical and emotional health.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Median household income numbers offer a good measure of how American families are faring economically — and for the first time in years, many U.S. households saw a drop in earnings, based on recently released official statistics. In 2020, U.S. national median household income fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year, from $69,560 to […]
How Cities Can Flourish After COVID-19

How will the pandemic change urban life? Since COVID-19 began to ravage the globe last year, some academics have argued that remote working by white-collar workers will severely damage cities. Professionals might leave urban areas permanently, reducing tax bases and decimating downtowns. Other scholars argue that cities won’t change much at all; people like collaborating at work, for instance, and will continue to flock to offices. The signs of a renewed vibrant urban life—no-longer-empty office towers, buzzing restaurants, well-attended concerts, and sporting events—suggest that cities might go on pretty much as before.
Court says Georgia city can ban Confederate flags in parade

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal appeals court says a Georgia city did not violate the constitutional rights of a Sons of Confederate Veterans group when it banned the Confederate battle flag from its annual parade honoring veterans of American wars. Richard Leake and Michael Dean sued the Atlanta suburb of...
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 20 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 20 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 44th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Macon. The David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.
State Taps WGTC to Train Officers

Under an agreement reached this summer, West Georgia Technical College will train state and local law enforcement officers as phlebotomists who will be able to draw blood from drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. The program, established by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway...
