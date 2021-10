WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parents stormed the New Hanover County Board of Education building to object to the current mask mandate imposed on schools. Ahead of the the Tuesday night school board meeting parents and community members gathered on the lawn outside of the Board of Education building, holding signs that read “you can’t mask the truth!” and “we the people don’t need permission to breathe.” Some people more vocal than others.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO