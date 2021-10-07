Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is now accepting cryptocurrency donations
The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation in Miami has started accepting donations of cryptocurrencies as it looks for new ways to reach more donors. The hospital said in a news release Tuesday that it thinks it is the first health care foundation in South Florida to accept cryptocurrency donations, though, for example, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis also accepts such donations, according to the St. Jude website.health.wusf.usf.edu
