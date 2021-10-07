CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall family weekend approaches, other visitors still barred from campus

By Carly McAdam
Middlebury Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough families will begin arriving at Middlebury this weekend, the college’s Covid-19 guidelines for the fall semester still prohibit students from hosting visitors. Sports recruits, prospective students, and family members arriving for Fall Family Weekend are allowed on campus, as well as approved speakers and performers. The school has set vaccination requirements and safety procedures for approved visitors.

