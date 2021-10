What do your hair spray, nail polish, and storage containers all have in common? Unfortunately, many or all of them likely have phthalates. Researchers have known for decades the dangers of phthalates and the harm these synthetic chemicals may cause. Now, a new study suggests that the risks are worse than we imagined. According to new research from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, these chemicals may contribute to roughly 100,000 premature deaths of Americans between 55 and 64 years old.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO