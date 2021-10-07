Edna Mae Jones Brantley, 97
LILLINGTON — Ms. Edna Mae Jones Brantley, 97, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home. She was born July 4, 1924, in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Roscoe Jones and Mattie Joyner Jones. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by husband, Doc Brantley; daughter, Bonnie Lou “Molly Bee” Brantley; son, Mitchell Brantley; sister, Stella Eubank; and brothers, James Elbert, Otis Leon, Lee Roy, Mark Jr., Clarence, Rudolph, and Vann Gordon Jones.www.mydailyrecord.com
