Atlanta, GA

Small Businesses Optimistic Despite Hiring Challenges

 7 days ago

Most small business owners (67.2%) are optimistic about the growth of their business over the next six months, despite significant hiring challenges, according to new survey data from SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. Comparable data from a 2017 SCORE survey showed similar levels of optimism (69% of small businesses owners), suggesting that the pandemic has not crushed entrepreneurial spirits.

