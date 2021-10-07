PAVmed (PAVM) Acquires CapNostics
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into a definitive membership interests purchase agreement with Martin Von Dyck, the sole member and owner of North Carolina-based CapNostics, LLC, which manufactures EsophaCap®—a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE Mark certified, non-endoscopic esophageal cell collection device which has been used in pre-commercial clinical research of esophageal precancer biomarkers at major academic medical centers. Concurrently, the Company entered into an exclusive long-term consulting agreement with Mr. Von Dyck, as well as an exclusive long-term manufacturing agreement with the EsophaCap contract manufacturer.www.streetinsider.com
