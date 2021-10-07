CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAVmed (PAVM) Acquires CapNostics

 7 days ago

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the "Company" or "PAVmed"), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into a definitive membership interests purchase agreement with Martin Von Dyck, the sole member and owner of North Carolina-based CapNostics, LLC, which manufactures EsophaCap®—a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE Mark certified, non-endoscopic esophageal cell collection device which has been used in pre-commercial clinical research of esophageal precancer biomarkers at major academic medical centers. Concurrently, the Company entered into an exclusive long-term consulting agreement with Mr. Von Dyck, as well as an exclusive long-term manufacturing agreement with the EsophaCap contract manufacturer.

StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Acquires Benefits Administration Software Company, Flock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paychex, Inc., (Nasdaq: PAYX) a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, announced today that it has acquired Flock, a benefits enrollment and administration, onboarding, and human resources information system (HRIS) provider, based in San Francisco.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Applied UV Acquires Scientific Air To Strengthen Infection Prevention Product Portfolio

Applied UV Inc's (NASDAQ: AUVI) wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen Inc, has acquired substantially all the assets of privately-held Scientific Air Management of Pompano Beach, Florida. The deal value includes $9.5 million in cash, 200,000 common shares of Applied UV stock, and an additional 200,000 common shares on achieving specific financial performance...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires BRIDGEi2i

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia. The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BioNano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Acquires BioDiscovery for $100M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a leading software company with best-in-class solutions for analysis, interpretation and reporting of genomics data. The transaction is expected to accelerate and broaden Bionano’s market leadership in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis. As a result of the transaction, Soheil Shams, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioDiscovery, will join Bionano’s leadership team as Chief Informatics Officer.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Emerson Electric (EMR) Announces Stock and Cash Deal to Acquire AspenTech (AZPN)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson’s industrial software businesses – OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business – to AspenTech to create a diversified, high-performance industrial software leader with greater scale, capabilities and technologies (“new AspenTech”). Emerson will also contribute $6.0 billion in cash to new AspenTech, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in new AspenTech. New AspenTech will offer a highly differentiated industrial software portfolio with the capabilities to support the entire lifecycle of complex operations across a wide range of industry verticals, including design and engineering, operations, maintenance and asset optimization.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Sundial Growers (SNDL) in Deal to Acquire Alcanna

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) entered into an arrangement agreement with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million . For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck can be found here.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Acquires Cornerstone Bank

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bank7, through its parent, Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Bank ("Cornerstone") and its parent company. Cornerstone has assets of $241 million, total deposits of $215 million, and total loans of $116 million as of June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ALX Oncology (ALXO) Acquires ScalmiBio

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, and ScalmiBio, Inc. (“ScalmiBio”) announced today that ALX Oncology has acquired ScalmiBio. ALX Oncology further expands its pipeline with...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Fiverr International (FVRR) Acquires CreativeLive

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Acquires Hyper Anna

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Item 9 Labs Corp (INLB) Acquires Colorado Dispensary

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today announced it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") for an existing dispensary license and storefront in Adams County, CO.
COLORADO STATE

