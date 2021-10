News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB), which is in the process of monetizing its assets for the benefit of its shareholders, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $2.00 per share to be paid on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021. The liquidating distribution is being paid from the net proceeds from recent property sales.

