Texas State

Texas school shooting suspect's family says he was robbed, bullied

The Hill
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The family of Texas school shooting suspect Timothy George Simkins claims the 18-year-old was bullied, repeatedly robbed and scared of going to school, reported The Dallas Morning News.

At least four people were injured when Simkins allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Simpkins fled the scene of the shooting. However, he later turned himself in with an attorney. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond is currently set at $75,000.

Wheat also posted a video on social media of what appears to be a fight involving Simpkins, but details are still yet to be determined.

Carol Harrison Lafayette, who is acting as a spokesperson for Simkins's family, said the teenager was targeted because he had nice clothes and drove a nice car, according to the the Morning News.

“He was scared; he was afraid,” she said, noting that there were recordings of incidents. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money.”

“This is a situation where Timothy was being bullied,” Harrison Lafayette told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It had been reported to the principals right along with the teachers. I’m not trying to justify the gun that was brought, but when you’re being bullied, when there’s bullies, throughout this nation you hear of young people ... committing suicide."

“The decision he made, taking the gun, we’re not justifying that,” Harrison Lafayette added. “That was not right. But he was trying to protect himself. And so we hope that the police department does the investigation properly.”

While details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated, Arlington police said in a statement, "Investigators believe a physical fight broke out just prior to the shooting."

A video, shared widely on Twitter, shows two students engaged in a violent fight allegedly on school premises and ends with sounds of a gun being fired.

Police said the incident occurred in a classroom on the second floor of the school.

tiffany vernon
5d ago

bullied or not it doesn't excuse his actions.... if the family was aware of his bullying and him scared to go to school and the school administration wasn't doing anything about it why didn't the family just pull him from that school? there are many other ways to have remedied the situation.

Tony R
5d ago

Self defense? If he was being beaten up at the time, then he has a right to defend himself. Not saying the gun on school property was the right thing to do, but....

Ibrahim Shabaka
5d ago

definitely not an excuse for shooting folks. but it does give a reason that's inexcusable. there's a reason for everything and it definitely sounds feasible. if there are documented accounts of him being robbed and it being brought to administrators then the system definitely failed this young man. his decision to respond with the gun is definitely an excusable. and his parents definitely should have pulled them from the school. and maybe he wanted to get out of the school and they just didn't take it seriously so he finally took matters into his own hands. I think the important thing here is that it doesn't look like the young man was just a bad kid looking to do harm. sounds like he was defending himself and just made some bad decisions in doing that. that's assuming there's no history of him being a criminal. we will see.

The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
