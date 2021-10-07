CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why the rest of the jobs recovery will be bumpy

By CNN
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s jobs report will shed some light on whether August’s disappointing numbers were just a blip — or the start of an unwelcome trend. Either way, the recovery could be bumpy until America gets all the way through the Covid crisis. “The pandemic has always been in the driver’s seat...

Related
International Business Times

Economists Make Alarming Forecast: US 'Heading Into A Recession' By Year's End

Economists are notorious for missing the early signs of recessions and those who get it right, are usually feted, though in hindsight. While the economy seems to be rebounding from the lows of the pandemic-induced slump, new research by economists David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests otherwise.
ECONOMY
KSNT News

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% […]
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US inflation expectations surge to highest level since 2013

Americans' inflation fears skyrocketed to another record high in September, driven by the rising price for an array of consumer goods, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Tuesday. The median expectation is that the inflation rate will be up 5.3% one year from now, the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, in September compared to the same month a year ago. From August, it rose just above analysts' forecasts to 0.4 percent. Food and housing prices accounted for more than half of the overall gain, the Labor Department said, while the impact of rising global energy prices was also apparent in the data that some economists warned could indicate inflation is on track to overstay its welcome. "The pick up in shelter costs is something to watch as it could offset some of the slowdown in inflation that occurs as current supply chain disruptions are resolved," Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton said on Twitter.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US headed into another recession if consumer sentiment trend continues, economists say

The U.S. economy appears to be sliding into another recession based on declining consumer sentiment – even though employment and wage growth suggest otherwise, according to two academic economists. New research published last week by David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Cnn#Covid#Adp#The Adp Employment Report
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

What the US unemployment rate doesn’t tell you

Just how healthy is the US jobs market? On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report, showing that the US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs last month while announcing that the official unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest it’s been since its frightening climb to 14.7% when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck the US.
ECONOMY
KEYT

Have your pandemic unemployment benefits expired? What has that meant for you?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, Congress approved an unprecedented expansion of the nation’s unemployment program to help those who suddenly lost their jobs. Those pandemic benefits have now ended nationwide, leaving millions of people without a vital financial lifeline. Were you collecting pandemic unemployment benefits? What has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE 11

Here’s the good – and the bad – in the new jobs report

ST PAUL, Minn. — The latest jobs report is out, and there is good news and bad news for workers and the economy at large. The United States added 194,000 jobs in September. That number didn't come close to many projections, which were closer to 500,000 additional jobs, but Joe Mahon, a regional economist with the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, says the way seasonal hiring is calculated, especially in terms of government jobs, can explain the big difference in numbers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Where the Jobs Are — in One Chart

Public schools, which often buoy the September jobs report as districts rehire teachers, bus drivers and administrators, proved a drag on last month's report. The September 2021 jobs report shows employment decreased by 144,000 in local education and by about17,000 in state education on a seasonally adjusted basis. That shortfall...
EDUCATION
stockxpo.com

Jobs Forecasters Got Schooled—Here’s Why

The real disappointment in Friday’s employment report wasn’t how few jobs were added in September. It was how few people got back in the hunt. The Labor Department reported that the economy gained a seasonally adjusted 194,000 jobs last month, well short of the 500,000 economists had expected. But that number came with caveats. First, there were upward revisions to previous months, with July and August adding a combined 169,000 more jobs than previously thought.
JOBS
Columbus Dispatch

Economic drags remain but the US will avoid a recession in 2022. Here's how

Our financial health in the months ahead will reflect not just the ongoing haggling in Congress and the disruptive computer chip shortages in the auto industry, but also who gets a jab and who doesn't. "We have a vaccinated economy and we have (an) unvaccinated economy," PNC Financial Services Group...
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

Job market continues recovery

HIGH POINT — The local job market keeps making steady progress since bottoming out more than a year ago after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment rates declined locally and in virtually every community in the state from July to August, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. The...
HIGH POINT, NC
South Bend Tribune

It's a complicated issue. Here is why experts say Indiana has so many unfilled jobs

The wait at fast food drive-thrus are as long as 30 minutes. Restaurants have cut back hours. And pools can't find enough life guards. Even places that have raised wages are struggling to hire. Over the summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb tried to cut federal unemployment a few months early to get the hundreds of thousands collecting the federal benefit to take some 116,000 jobs that were unfilled earlier this year. He was blocked by a lawsuit.
INDIANA STATE
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

