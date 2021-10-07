CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dash and Lily': Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 6 days ago

The love story of Dash & Lily has come to an abrupt end as Netflix has confirmed the romantic comedy will not be returning for a second season. Based on the young adult novels Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, the series follows the whirlwind romance between teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis). Over the Christmas holiday season in New York, the young couple develops feelings as they open up to each other by trading messages and dares in a notebook around several locations.

