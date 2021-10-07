‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO