Broadband Firm Starry to Go Public in Near-$1.7 Billion SPAC Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Starry Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp in a deal that would value the broadband services provider at $1.66 billion. As part of the agreement, Starry will get $452 million in cash, including $130 million...

www.usnews.com

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville company debuts on New York Stock Exchange

ESS, an iron-flow battery-maker, saw its stock rise over the course of a day after debuting on the exchange In what could be an important milestone in the company, Wilsonville business and iron-flow battery-maker ESS debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week. "This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, in a press release. "We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company." The company's stock price soared overnight Tuesday — going from...
WILSONVILLE, OR
US News and World Report

SoftBank Invests $400 Million in Activewear Maker Vuori

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's venture capital fund has invested $400 million in Vuori Inc, the California-based maker of leggings and sports bras said on Wednesday, valuing it at $4 billion. Vuori, founded in 2015, plans to expand its Western European and Asian markets next year and open more than...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

SeatGeek to Go Public Via $1.35 Billion Deal With Billy Beane-Backed SPAC

(Reuters) - SeatGeek on Wednesday agreed to go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, backed by baseball executive Billy Beane of "Moneyball" fame, giving the online ticketing firm an enterprise value of $1.35 billion. Founded in 2009, SeatGeek's partners include the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Electric-Truck Maker Lordstown Motors Appoints Adam Kroll as CFO

(Reuters) -Electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer, months after the departure of former CEO and finance chief following an internal investigation into claims made by a short-seller. Kroll, who has previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan with a focus on the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Click here to read the full article. When Jim Gold, the former chief of Neiman Marcus, predicted two years ago that Vuori could be a $1 billion brand, a lot of eyes rolled. Not anymore.More from WWDInside the Schiaparelli Opening Party at Bergdorf GoodmanSavannah Miller Bridal Fall 2022Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes On Wednesday, the Encinitas, Calif.-based activewear and sportswear brand that Gold invested in some two years ago received a $400 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for a minority stake, bringing Vuori’s valuation to $4 billion. The investment is one of the largest in recent memory for an independent...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Sneaker Investment App Rares CEO on $4M Fundraise, Growing the Platform

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Pittsburgh Business Times

Aurora now expects to go public via SPAC and begin trading in November following successful shareholder vote

Autonomous vehicle company Aurora Innovation Inc. is shifting into its final gear as part of its pursuit of becoming a publicly traded company, which is now expected as early as November if shareholders approve of the measure. The Pittsburgh-based company is planning to go public via a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Coinspeaker

Bitfury Bitcoin Mining Firm Plans to Go Public with Billion Pound Value

Headquartered in the Netherlands but legally based in the UK, Bitfury is reportedly considering listing in either London or Amsterdam. Bitfury, a leading Bitcoin mining company, plans to go public in the largest crypto valuation in Europe, according to The Telegraph. The security and infrastructure Bitcoin blockchain provider is seeking advice from Deloitte over a potential public listing within the next 12 months. The aforementioned Telegraph report describes the proposed initiative as having a “price tag in the billions of pounds.”
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

ESS Inc. Goes Public Via $1 Billion SPAC Deal

ESS Inc., a leading provider of long-duration energy storage solutions, has arrived on Wall Street. The company went public via SPAC merger with ACON S2, valuing the combined company at just over $1 billion. The deal is backed by top investors including SB Energy Corp., an arm of Softbank, and Fidelity. The combined company listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'GWH.' Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS Inc., joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
MARKETS
CNBC

Top Amazon aggregator Thrasio delays SPAC deal as top executives exit

Thrasio has put a SPAC deal on hold as it resolves issues with its financial audits, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The company is among a burgeoning group of start-ups buying up promising Amazon sellers and storefronts, and using operational expertise to turbocharge sales. Thrasio, the top U.S....
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Aid Rigetti Computing’s $1.5 Billion SPAC Merger

Cooley advised Rigetti Computing, a Berkeley, Calif.-based startup that aspires to build the world’s most powerful computers, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Latham & Watkins is advising the SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, on the deal, which values Rigetti at around $1.5 billion. Sidley...
BERKELEY, CA
Reuters

Latham, Skadden steer Starry’s roughly $1.7 bln SPAC union

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are advising Starry Inc in its merger with a blank-check company that will create a broadband services provider worth roughly $1.66 billion. Boston-based Starry and blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp announced the transaction Thursday on the heels...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Broadband Provider Starry To List Via SPAC Merger With FirstMark Horizon

Broadband internet service provider Starry Inc aims for a public listing via the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FMAC). Boston's Starry and the venture capital firm FirstMark backed SPAC would have a combined value of over $1.66 billion, Bloomberg reports. The transaction implies...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Why Starry plans to go public in a $1.66B SPAC deal

Boston-based Starry Inc. is the latest Massachusetts company to go public in a deal with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, joining about a dozen Bay State companies that this year have completed a reverse merger or expect to complete one by the end of the year. But the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Starry Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know About This Unlimited Home Internet Company

Starry announced a SPAC merger with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FMAC) valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.66 billion. The company announced 75% of sponsor-held shares are subject to performance-based earn-outs. PIPE investors include Fidelity Management, Tiger Global Management and others. Current FMAC shareholders will own...
BUSINESS
telecompetitor.com

WISP Starry to Go Public Via Merger with First Horizon

Fixed wireless technology developer and service provider Starry will be going public via a merger agreement with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is an affiliate of FirstMark Capital. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. SPAC deals have been...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Quantum computing startup Rigetti plans to go public through SPAC merger

One of the most prominent startups in the quantum computing market, Rigetti Computing Inc., today announced plans to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction values Rigetti at about $1.5 billion and the company expects to receive $458 million in cash, including $100 million from...
BUSINESS

