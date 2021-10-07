CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100-year-old former Nazi camp guard goes on trial in Germany

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory...

Nazi Camp Guard, 100, Stays Silent as Murder Trial Begins

A 100-year-old man who worked as Nazi concentration-camp guard during World War Two refused to make a statement Thursday as he went on trial for allegedly assisting in the murder of more than 3,000 prisoners. The man, only identified as Josef S due to German privacy laws, obscured his face with a binder as he entered the Neuruppin state court in a wheelchair. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp—where an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 prisoners were killed—between 1942 and 1945. He’s charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder and is the oldest Nazi-era defendant to stand trial to date. Authorities have judged him to be fit enough to stand trial despite his age. Since the war, the man has reportedly lived in the Brandenburg area, where he worked as a locksmith.
Neo-Nazi's burial in Jewish gravesite causes stir in Germany

The burial of a Holocaust denier in the gravesite of a Jewish music professor has caused an uproar in Germany The top German government official tasked with combating antisemitism, Commissioner for Jewish Life Felix Klein, criticized the action Wednesday, joining expressions of disbelief from some of the country's leading Jews. "This is obviously a very unfortunate mistake that happened here," Klein told German news agency dpa.Several German news outlets have reported that known Holocaust denier Henry Hafenmayer was buried Friday at the Stahnsdorf cemetery just outside of Berlin His ashes were interred in the plot where Max Friedlaender,...
Video adds weight to claim Maradona 'trafficked' 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona's associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona's associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Rome — Central Rome was gripped with violence this weekend as thousands of protesters marched against the toughest new vaccine mandates in the world. All Italians will soon be required to show a coronavirus "Green Pass," proving either vaccination, recovery in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours to enter their workplaces.
126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
After 78 Years, Remains Of Minnesota Airman Killed In WWII Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly 80 years, the remains of a 23-year-old southern Minnesota airman killed during WWII have been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen were identified over the summer. Peterson, of Brownton, is scheduled to be buried in Glencoe later this month. According to a statement, Petersen was serving with the 345th Bombardment Squadron when he was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries north of Bucharest, Romania.
Hubert Germain: France's last Hero of the Resistance

Hubert Germain, the last of France's officially designated Heroes of the Resistance, has died aged 101. He was the only surviving member of the 1,038-strong Order of the Liberation -- France's highest bravery order -- handpicked by the country's wartime hero, General Charles De Gaulle. Germain made his last public appearance in June in a wheelchair alongside President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the moment many consider the resistance to the Nazi occupation began -- with de Gaulle's radio broadcast from London on June 18, 1940. The son of a general in France's colonial army, he walked out of an entrance exam at France's Naval College shortly after France fell to the Germans in the summer of 1940.
G20 pledges money, demands humanitarian access to Afghans

ROME (AP) — The European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a...
France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101

The last surviving French Resistance fighter awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for his World War II exploits has died aged 101, France's defence minister said Tuesday. "I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of the Liberation, has died," Defence Minister Florence Parly told French lawmakers.
Death threats, law suits: Covid experts targeted

Marc Van Ranst, a virologist famous in Belgium for providing expertise about the Covid-19 pandemic, was at home for his first afternoon off in months in May, unaware that his life was under threat and that he would soon be forced to go into hiding. Jurgen Conings, a soldier aligned with right-wing extremist movements who had stated his intent to harm Van Ranst was sitting in a car nearby armed with four rocket launchers. It wasn't until the following day Van Ranst learned he was in danger. "They called me at noon and half an hour later they came with heavily armoured cars," Van Ranst told AFP.
