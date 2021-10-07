Moorhead Offense: Oregon’s Split Zone RPO

Coach Joe Moorhead is known all throughout the coaching ranks as a master schemer and architect of one of the smartest RPO based offenses in the nation. He has designed an offense with the Oregon Ducks that allows them to keep the physical style of run game they’re known for, while adding another layer. The RPO system that Coach Moorhead has installed allows any of his pass options to be attached to any of the run game. This has made Oregon’s rush attack that much more explosive this season.