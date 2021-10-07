CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead Offense: Oregon’s Split Zone RPO

Cover picture for the articleCoach Joe Moorhead is known all throughout the coaching ranks as a master schemer and architect of one of the smartest RPO based offenses in the nation. He has designed an offense with the Oregon Ducks that allows them to keep the physical style of run game they’re known for, while adding another layer. The RPO system that Coach Moorhead has installed allows any of his pass options to be attached to any of the run game. This has made Oregon’s rush attack that much more explosive this season.

footballscoop.com

Update on Joe Moorhead

Joe Moorhead underwent surgery to treat an undisclosed, non-COVID related illness, according to a tweet from The Oregonian's John Canzano on Monday. Moorhead missed the Ducks' game with Stanford, a 31-24 overtime loss for the No. 3 team in the country at that time. Running backs coach and run game coordinator Jim Mastro called the plays in Moorhead's stead.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Oregon's Mario Cristobal updates Joe Moorhead's status following surgery

Joe Moorhead is back in Eugene and recovering from a non-COVID-19 illness that caused him to miss the Stanford game last week. Coach Mario Cristobal updated the media the Oregon offensive coordinator and former Mississippi State head coach. Moorhead originally missed the Stanford game with a non-COVID disease that kept...
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Oregon OC Joe Moorhead remains in hospital following surgery on Saturday

Oregon’s offensive coordinator is recovering in a Bay Area hospital after a “medical emergency” on Saturday. Joe Moorhead remains in the hospital after a “non-COVID related” medical issue and subsequent surgery, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian. The school hasn’t released much more information. Moorhead is in his 2nd...
247Sports

Oregon Football: Ducks OC Joe Moorhead back in Eugene after reported hospitalization

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has returned to Eugene following an illness that reportedly required Moorhead to undergo surgery and spend multiple days in a San Francisco Bay Area hospital, head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Thursday. Moorhead fell ill ahead of the team's 31-24 loss at Stanford in Week 5 and was not available for the contest.
On3.com

Oregon offensive coordinator returns home following surgery

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead returned to Eugene, Oregon, and is healing from surgery now, according to head coach Mario Cristobal, via Matt Prehm. Cristobal also announced former Oregon player and current analyst Nate Costa is currently working with the quarterbacks, part of Moorhead’s normal responsibilities. After travelling with the...
on3.com

Report: Oregon coach Joe Moorhead expected to return for Week 7

Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead could be back on the field calling plays for the Ducks in Week 7, according to CFB insider Bruce Feldman. Moorhead returned to Eugene, Oregon, this week and is healing from surgery. After traveling with the team for last Saturday’s game against Stanford, he was taken to a Bay Area hospital to undergo surgery for a non-COVID related medical issue.
