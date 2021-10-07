CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Marilyn Malina

 7 days ago

Marilyn Malina, PhD., died on September 24, 2021, in South Kingstown, RI at age 92. Born in the Bronx on October 9 , 1928 , the youngest child of Isidore Malina and Goldie Krevenis Malina , Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband , Albert J. Hoban , her sister Harriet Wolf of Ridgewood , NJ and her brother Gerald Malina of New York , NY. Educated in the New York City public schools, Marilyn headed to Ohio where she received her BA from Hiram College in 1949, and then returned to New York to work in publishing and public relations. Eventually, she embarked on what was to be a lengthy career teaching English. After stints teaching in the New York City and Hartford, CT public schools she received her MA in English in 1964 from Trinity College and then ventured south to earn her PhD in English at the University of Virginia in 1967. Her college teaching career began at Framingham State College in MA and continued for 25 years at the University of Rhode Island where she introduced a course in literature of human rights, coordinated the Honors Colloquium on “ Defining Human Rights and Responsibilities , “ originated a Weekend Poetry Exchange, a series of Sunday afternoon poetry readings , published essays on medieval and modern literature , and edited Joanna Belfrage Picken , Poet (2001) , a task befitting her status as , so far as we can determine , the world’s foremost authority on the Scottish born poet . Marilyn championed many worthy causes. She organized the South County Chapter of Amnesty International in the early 1980’s; she served on the Board of Directors of the Alternative Food Cooperative in the 1990’s; and after retiring she tutored for Literacy Volunteers of America and also taught in local public schools in the Kingston area. Marilyn , a learned and loving woman , is survived and will be missed sorely by her nephews / nieces Robert Malina Wolf (Chantal) of Ridgewood , NJ, and twins John B. Wolf (LouAnne) of Monroe , NJ and Marilyn Wolf (David Root) of Santa Rosa , CA , along with her grandnephews / nieces Russell Malina Wolf , John J. Wolf , Rachel (Tim Reinhart), Amy (Aaron Schwartz), Daniel Wolf - Root (Clara) and Alex Wolf - Root , by her great - grandniece and nephew Hannah Reinhart and Charlie Reinhart , and by her stepchildren , John Hoban (Nancy), Tom Hoban (Michi) , Kevin Hoban (Michelle), William Hoban (Patricia) and their families .

