‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

"Love doesn't have to be perfect, it just has to be honest." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Love Hard, directed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez (The Return, About Us, Elsewhere). An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. So a "catfish" romcom, but with a twist? Or two? Nina Dobrev stars in this as Natalie Bauer, with a cast including Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, Rebecca Staab, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan. I like that this is about her learning to actually fall for the guy who catfished her, that's kind of sweet. Or am I just crazy? This seems like another take on the Cyrano story with a few tweaks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO