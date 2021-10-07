Penn State Altoona to present ‘Putting It Together’

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will present “Putting It Together,” words and music by Stephen Sondheim, outside, under the stars Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21–22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. behind the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are $5 for Penn State Altoona students and $7 general admission. Children under 12 are free and should be accompanied by an adult. Bleachers will be available, and audience members are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, and beverages.