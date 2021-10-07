Dorothy G. Curnow

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDorothy G. Curnow, 90, formerly of Wakefield, RI, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, on November 19, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Dower) Shea. She grew up close to her sisters, Frances and Annie, laughing and bickering like only sisters can. Retelling the stories of their misadventures always brought a smile to her face, even decades later.

