Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO