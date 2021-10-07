CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona Writing Commons seeks submissions for Common Read writing contest

The Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona's Writing Commons is hosting a writing contest connected to this year's common read, "Ghostographs." All Penn State Altoona students are invited to submit a poem, micro-fiction, creative nonfiction, or other short work written in response to a visual image. The image may be a found photograph or object, much like the photos in "Ghostographs," or a photograph taken by or object found by the student writer.

