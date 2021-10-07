Mountain Mayhem: 50 years of CCY Architects

Cottle Carr and Yaw Architects, known as CCY, is currently celebrating 50 years in the business as “architects, interior designers, sketchers, writers, snowsliders, and motivated people united by a passionate spirit.” On August 25, they held a cocktail reception at The Wine Bar at The Little Nell to commemorate their anniversary, gathering colleagues, clients and friends to celebrate. Having been the architects behind The Nell’s construction back in the late 80s among many other Aspen Skiing Company projects, the setting held a special significance for them. CCY Architects is nationally acclaimed for place-based architecture inspired and informed by natural environments and their work has been recognized with more than 150 regional, national and international awards, including the AIA Western Mountain Region’s Architectural Firm of the Year in 2017.