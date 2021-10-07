CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100-Year-Old Former Nazi Death Camp Guard Goes on Trial

By Ruby Lott-Lavigna
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard has gone on trial in Germany, charged with being an accessory to the murder of more than 3,500 people, and become the oldest person to ever face prosecution for crimes committed by the Nazis during the Second World War. Prosecutors have charged the man,...

