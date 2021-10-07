CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

The Game Plan: All About Carolina's Character

By Tommy Ashley
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Florida State coming to Kenan Stadium for the first time since 2009, Mack Brown’s program is at a crossroads. With two ACC losses already and likely no more leeway available to reach any of the preseason goals without winning out the conference slate, Carolina Football needs to stand up. As the Inside Carolina Game Plan Podcast crew of Tommy Ashley, Jason Staples and Greg Barnes say, Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill is all about character.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Jermaine Johnson
Person
Sam Howell
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Carolina#The Game Plan#American Football#Acc#Carolina Football#Seminoles#Noles
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

Look: Photos Of Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville House Going Viral

In April, it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer purchased a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. On Saturday, the NFL world finally had a chance to see what his new estate looks like. Jeannie Blaylock, an anchor for First Coast News, posted...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy